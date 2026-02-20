C’River workers threaten protest over alleged unpaid salaries

Some aggrieved civil servants in Cross River have threatened to picket the office of the Accountant-General of the state over alleged unpaid salaries.

Some of the workers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Calabar that they received salaries last in December 2025.

One of them, Mr Moses Effiong, a civil servant, said that several complaints made to the office of the accountant-general on the matter did not yield results.

He said that the affected workers had concluded plans to picket the accountant-general’s office as a way of protesting the non-payment of salaries.

Mrs Dorcas Obi, also a state government employee, said that the accountant-general had refused to be honest on the matter after several complaints had been made

“The accountant-general keeps shifting blame, saying that permanent secretaries have not submitted nominal rolls of workers in their ministries, but this is not true.

“We have approached the permanent secretaries, the message we get is that nominal rolls have been submitted.

“We have a situation that looks like the state government is handpicking people, as we speak, in my ministry; some people have been paid while others have not.

Another worker, Clement Abang, said that the situation had left many workers and their families in hunger and pain.

He urged the state government to quickly pay the salaries so that the affected workers could take care of their responsibilities.

Speaking earlier in an interview, the Accountant-General, Dr Glory Effiong, confirmed that some workers had yet to receive their January salaries and blamed the permanent secretaries for failing to submit updated nominal rolls.

Effiong said that no fewer than 14,000 out of about 15,000 affected workers had been paid, saying, “We process salaries upon receipt of verified nominal rolls.”

“This measure is necessary to address absenteeism and to ensure that only workers who report to duty receive salaries,” she said.

(NAN)