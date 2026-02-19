C’River: Police dismisses organ harvesting claim, clarify eight recovered corpses

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State Police Command has debunked reports circulating on social media alleging the existence of an organ harvesting syndicate in Akamkpa Local Government Area, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The Command clarified that the suspect arrested in connection with the incident is a trained mortician who was operating without a valid license, and not involved in organ harvesting as widely speculated online.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, made the clarification in a statement made available to journalists.

He stated that there is no confirmed or reported case of organ harvesting in Isong Nyang community or any part of Akamkpa.

“The attention of the Cross River State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media alleging organ harvesting in Isong Nyang, Akamkpa Local Government Area,” he said.

“The Command categorically states that there is no confirmed or reported case of organ harvesting in Isong Nyang or any part of Akamkpa LGA. The claim being circulated online is therefore misleading and unfounded.”

The police spokesperson explained that a 56 year old suspect identified as Sunday Ben was arrested in connection with the operation of an unregistered morgue where eight corpses were recovered.

According to Eitokpah, the suspect confessed during interrogation that he was formerly a staff member and locally trained mortician with Enghuat Company, a rubber plantation firm in Akamkpa, where he managed the company’s morgue and handled deceased staff members.

He reportedly admitted that he also received bodies of relatives of staff without formal authorization from the company’s management and preserved them in the facility.

The police said the company ceased operations last year and was subsequently sold to another firm. Corpses belonging to verified staff members were released to their families for burial after due compensation.

However, eight corpses comprising six males and two females, said to belong to relatives of staff not officially documented by the company, were left in the suspect’s custody.

Eitokpah stated that the suspect claimed he was instructed to evacuate the remaining bodies and subsequently relocated them to a metal shed along Isong Nyang community near Raboni Church in Akamkpa.

On February 12, 2026, the shed was allegedly vandalized by unknown persons, exposing the corpses and triggering panic as well as unverified claims of organ harvesting on social media.

The police said five of the eight corpses have been identified by their relatives and are being prepared for burial, while efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remaining bodies.

The Command assured residents that investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary tension.