Council polls: Group raises concerns over polling unit reassignments, vote-buying

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has expressed concern over late polling unit reassignments, operational lapses, vote trading, and isolated disruptions during Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

CDD-West Africa Director, Dauda Garuba, made this known in a preliminary assessment issued in Abuja on Sunday.

Garuba said its Election Analysis Centre (CDD-EAC) deployed roving observers across all 62 wards of the FCT to monitor the conduct of the elections.

He described the exercise as largely peaceful but noted that administrative and logistical challenges significantly affected voter participation in several locations.

“CDD reported multiple incidents where voters discovered that their polling units had been reassigned shortly before election day without adequate notice.

“At Polling Unit 055, Ouagadougou Street Ward in Wuse, more than 20 voters were reportedly unable to vote after arriving at their usual polling unit only to learn that their details had been moved elsewhere.

“The situation was worsened by movement restrictions across the FCT, which limited the ability of affected voters to locate their new polling units, potentially contributing to low turnout and weakening public confidence in the process.

“Our observers also documented delays in the commencement of accreditation and voting due to operational shortcomings.

“At Polling Unit 004, Wuse Zone 2 Primary School in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), only 504 names were displayed out of 751 registered voters.”

“While no voter register was displayed at a polling unit in Wowo Nursery and Primary School, Kuje Area Council.”

Garuba also said that the group noted that election officials reportedly arrived with incorrect Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, in some instances, causing delays as replacements were sourced.

He said that cases of BVAS authentication failures and missing voter details on registers were also reported, raising concerns about access to accreditation and voter data management.

The CDD boss further highlighted administrative confusion in one polling unit, where disagreements over polling unit codes delayed voting, as some presiding officers appeared uncertain about procedures for voter registers.

He noted that although the overall environment remained calm, sporadic tensions were observed.

“These identified gaps point to systemic issues requiring urgent attention ahead of upcoming off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states, as well as the 2027 general elections.

“Observers additionally recorded isolated incidents of electoral malpractice at Kabusa Primary School, as police arrested a woman allegedly found with more than 20 voter cards. Reports of vote-buying were documented across several polling units.

“Financial inducements ranging from ₦1,000 to ₦5,000 were reported in parts of Lugbe, Kutunku in Gwagwalada Area Council, and Kuje, with some party agents allegedly offering up to ₦10,000 to voters.

“Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were also said to have arrested suspected vote traders in Gwagwalada.

“In one incident at a polling unit in Abaji Area Council, an unauthorised individual reportedly entered the voting area with a security operative, prompting a response that included tear gas and temporary disruption of voting before order was restored.

“Sorting and counting had commenced in many locations by mid-afternoon, while voting continued in parts of the Kwali Area Council at the time of reporting,” Garuba said.

He also confirmed the successful transmission of a chairmanship result from a polling unit in Garki, AMAC.

It commended voters for participating despite the challenges and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the reported polling unit reassignments and address logistical and administrative shortcomings.

Garuba emphasised the need for stronger safeguards, improved voter communication and enhanced institutional preparedness to prevent similar disruptions and strengthen public confidence in future elections.

Vanguard News