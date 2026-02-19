Council elections: NRC adjusts Abuja-Kaduna train schedule

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced an adjustment to its outbound train service schedule from Abuja to Kaduna on Saturday.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of NRC, Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, said in a statement on Thursday that the adjustment was due to the Federal Capital Territory Council elections.

“This is to inform our esteemed passengers and the general public that the outbound train will now depart at 7.30 a.m.

“The inbound service from Kaduna to Abuja remains unchanged and will depart at 2.30 p.m. as scheduled,” he said.

He advised passengers to arrive at the station before the movement restriction order was enforced.

“Normal train services will resume on Sunday.

“The corporation regrets any inconvenience this adjustment may cause,” he said.

Vanguard News