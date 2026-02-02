Coca Cola to invest additional $1bn in Nigeria

The Coca-Cola Company is set to invest an additional $1 billion in its Nigerian operations, further deepening its footprint in the country and reinforcing long-standing US–Nigeria trade relations.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria disclosed this in a social media post highlighting the role of American companies in driving bilateral trade and economic growth between both countries.

According to the Embassy, Coca-Cola has already invested $1.5 billion in Nigeria over the past decade, with the planned $1 billion investment expected to expand production capacity, strengthen supply chains and enhance workforce training across the country.

“US–Nigeria bilateral trade has been a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation and generational partnerships,” the Embassy said. “One standout contributor to this partnership is The Coca-Cola Company, which has invested an impressive $1.5 billion in Nigeria over the last decade, with plans for an additional $1 billion investment in the pipeline.”

The Embassy added that the fresh investment would “boost production, strengthen supply chains and enhance workforce training across the nation,” underscoring continued confidence by U.S. multinationals in Nigeria’s long-term economic prospects.

Coca-Cola’s Nigerian operations are driven through the Coca-Cola System, comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and its authorised bottler, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC). The system has been a major player in Nigeria’s manufacturing, logistics and retail value chains for decades.

According to Embassy’s post, the American beverage giant has operated in Nigeria for 75 years.

Company executives have previously described Nigeria as a strategic market within Coca-Cola’s African operations.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, which manages NBC, has repeatedly said Nigeria remains central to its long-term growth plans due to its large population and expanding consumer base.