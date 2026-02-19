Chelle move to Marseille collapses after club appoints new coach

Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is no longer in the running for the managerial job at Olympique Marseille after the Ligue 1 club confirmed the appointment of a new head coach.

Since the end of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in January, Chelle’s future has been the subject of speculation, with the tactician linked to several high-profile positions.

His name has been mentioned in connection with national team vacancies in Angola, Tunisia and Algeria, while he was most recently strongly linked with Marseille following the dismissal of Roberto De Zerbi two weeks ago.

The rumours gained momentum due to Chelle’s strong ties to French football. He also attracted attention on Wednesday, February 19, when he joined a new football agency, a move often interpreted as a sign of an impending career change.

The uncertainty surrounding his future has cast a shadow over the Super Eagles, especially with a FIFA international window scheduled for next month. Nigeria is also awaiting the outcome of a FIFA inquiry into the DR Congo case, which could potentially secure the Super Eagles a place in the World Cup playoffs.

Marseille, however, have now ended any speculation by appointing Habib Beye as their new head coach. The decision effectively rules out Chelle’s move to the Stade Vélodrome.

Despite this setback, interest from other African nations remains strong. With only one year left on his contract and the Nigeria Football Federation yet to secure an extension, the possibility of his departure remains high. Several African teams monitoring his situation could also offer him a guaranteed place at this year’s World Cup, something Nigeria cannot currently assure.

While the NFF has expressed its intention to keep Chelle, it must back up its words with action by offering a formal contract extension to put an end to the speculation.

Vanguard News