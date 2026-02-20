CAN President urges Nigerians not to lose hope amid hardship, insecurity

Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh, has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the hardship and insecurity facing the country.

Okoh, who also serves as President of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), urged citizens to embrace a life of faith, humility, and obedience to God as a pathway to national renewal.

The cleric made the appeal during a send-off church service for Rev. Geoffrey Madubuike, his former media aide, who was transferred from Okpoko Parish of Christ Holy Church to Nibo District in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Represented by Rev. Pastor Cletus Maduka Ugwueze, District Priest in charge of Christ Holy Church Okpoko I & II, Okoh admonished priests to live exemplary lives, stressing that leadership in the Christian faith must be demonstrated through personal conduct.

He sympathized with Nigerians over current economic hardship and insecurity, encouraging them to seek divine intervention and pray for national leaders.

“Nigerians should not lose hope despite the hardship and insecurity ravaging the country. We should look up to God for help and pray for our leaders. Through our prayers, God will remember the country and things will change for the better,” he said.

Earlier in his homily, Rev. Ugwueze emphasized the spiritual rewards of a life devoted to God, citing biblical figures who remained steadfast in faith despite trials.

In his valedictory remarks, Rev. Madubuike recounted his journey into priesthood, the challenges he faced, and the support he received from church leadership. He expressed gratitude to Most Rev. Okoh for his encouragement and care, particularly during periods of illness.

Mrs. Blessing Madubuike also thanked the church leadership and elders for their support to her husband and family, praying for continued blessings upon the church.

The service drew priests and faithful from across the Okpoko District, highlighting the church’s commitment to faith, service, and community support in challenging times.