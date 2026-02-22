By-election victories affirm Tinubu’s leadership, says Lagos APC

President Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the outcome of Saturday’s by-elections in parts of the country as a clear referendum on the leadership of Bola Tinubu and the ruling party’s governance agenda.

State APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, made the assertion in a statement on Sunday, expressing appreciation to voters in Rivers and Kano states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Nigerians nationwide for their support during the polls.

According to the party, the victories recorded by its candidates reaffirm public confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda and the reforms being implemented at federal and state levels.

“The resounding victories recorded by our candidates reaffirm the confidence of the electorate in the Renewed Hope Agenda and the transformative policies being implemented,” the statement read.

‘Democratic verdict’ against opposition

The Lagos APC said the results demonstrated that Nigerians recognise bold leadership, economic reforms, infrastructure development, and institutional strengthening.

The party argued that the elections delivered a “firm and democratic verdict” against opposition parties, which it accused of relying on rhetoric and online activism rather than presenting credible alternatives.

It also downplayed the influence of social media in electoral outcomes, noting that digital popularity did not translate into votes at the ballot box.

2027 outlook

The party suggested that the by-election results could signal strong prospects for the APC in the 2027 general elections, citing what it described as growing public trust in the administration’s performance.

“The momentum demonstrated in these by-elections is not accidental; it is a reflection of trust earned through decisive leadership and courageous reforms,” the statement added.

Commendation for INEC, security agencies

The APC commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the elections and praised security agencies for maintaining peace and order throughout the process.

It also acknowledged party faithful, campaign teams, and volunteers for their grassroots mobilisation efforts.

The Lagos APC reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu and called on Nigerians, including opposition members, to collaborate in building a stronger and more united nation.