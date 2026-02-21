By-election: Ramadan, public perception behind low turnout – Kano REC

By Bashir Bello

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said the low turnout recorded in Saturday’s by-election in Kano State may not be unconnected with Ramadan and public perception that the contest involved few candidates.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Amb. Abdu Zango, made this known while addressing newsmen during the on-the-spot assessment of the poll at Kano Municipal area of the state.

Amb. Zango adjudged the election as peaceful and violence-free, commending residents for their orderly conduct.

According to him, “As far as security is concerned, you can see for yourselves, no issue. It’s very unlike Kano. And we really want to appreciate and commend citizens that they have behaved responsibly. No violence. No threat whatsoever. Visible or even invisible. So we are very happy.”

Zango said several factors were responsible for the low turnout of voters.

“First of all, I think the timing. Maybe Ramadan. Second, I think the general feeling is that this is a very small election involving only two candidates. Very few parties. Nine contestants, I think,” he said.

Reacting to questions on why other opposition parties did not participate in the election and allegations levelled against the commission, the REC said the commission had not received any complaint.

“We have not received any accusation or anything. That they are not participating is entirely the responsibility of the parties. We don’t decide who participates. Whoever does primary, sends his candidate, uploads it, if you like, satisfies all the necessary guidelines as contained in the Electoral Act, is a candidate.

“So that decision is for the parties. And I think it’s the parties that will answer that question for you,” Zango stated.