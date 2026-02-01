Boko Haram suffers setback as troops ‘kill’ commander, scores of fighters in N/East

FILE IMAGE

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), said they have killed a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, known as JULAIBIB, during an encounter around Kimba in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

The operation, which took place on Friday, targeted insurgents operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle. Intelligence reports confirmed that the killing of the high-profile commander has thrown ISWAP elements in the area into disarray, with several fighters neutralised during the encounter. The development is regarded as a major blow to the group’s command and control structure in the region.

In a statement issued yesterday in Maiduguri, the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force OPHK, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said troops recorded multiple operational successes across the North-East through sustained, intelligence-driven actions.

According to him, OPHK troops, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, also neutralised three terrorists during a well-coordinated ambush between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno State. The ambush, carried out following credible intelligence, forced other insurgents to flee with gunshot injuries. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the scene.

Similarly, on Thursday, troops deployed in an ambush position at Tsokorok in Gwoza LGA engaged Boko Haram/ISWAP elements, forcing them to withdraw. One terrorist was neutralised, while two motorcycles were recovered. No casualties were recorded on the side of the troops.

In Adamawa State, OPHK troops also recorded notable successes. On 29 January 2026, soldiers responded swiftly to a distress call from the Barama community in Mubi North LGA, foiling an armed robbery attempt. Two suspects who attempted to attack a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, were arrested.

One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh while attempting to confront the troops and was evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, for treatment. The suspects were later handed over to the Nigerian Police for further investigation. Items recovered include three cutlasses, two laptops, four mobile phones, and one power bank.

Earlier, on Wednesday, troops, in conjunction with local vigilantes, conducted a fighting patrol along the Amtasa–Washim axis in Hong LGA of Adamawa State. During the patrol, the troops engaged terrorists with heavy firepower, forcing them to retreat in disarray. A woman abducted by the terrorists was rescued, while one AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 2056792), two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one SMG rifle, and 42 rounds of assorted ammunition were recovered.

Lt. Col. Uba assured that the general security situation across the theatre remains stable, adding that OPHK remains committed to protecting lives and property, dismantling terrorist networks, and working with local communities and critical stakeholders to restore lasting peace and economic stability in the North-East.