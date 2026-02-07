Bibi Sonye: ‘Being generous is my love language’

….Clarifies viral comment on oral hygiene among actors

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Bibi Sonye, a talented actress and media personality, has clarified her viral comment on Nollywood dental hygiene, saying it was meant to be funny and an advice to fellow actors.

Recall that the actress about two years ago criticized poor dental hygiene in Nollywood, and threatened to take legal action against any movie producer who pairs her with a male co-star with a bad breath.

The comment garnished millions of views on social media and opened doors for her. She also opens up about her ideal man, and what she considers a red flag in a relationship, saying she wants someone who’s communicative, supportive, and spiritual.

My journey into entertainment

“I’ve always loved entertainment. I joined a drama club in high school, and I like making people laugh. After graduation from high school, I went to an acting school in Canada. I pursued acting in Nollywood, portraying African stories and characters, but it was tough. I went back to Canada, then returned to Nigeria and started presenting a radio program. After a friend passed away in December 2024, I panicked about my career and started creating content called, ‘I don Come Again’, which was a blend of acting, presenting, and life coaching. It was a mix of funny, entertaining content that opened doors for me. I was working in a hospital and any spare time I had then, I would create content and I did that for three months.

Oral hygiene among actors

“I once acted with someone who had horrible breath. It was a health concern for me. I am very careful when it comes to my skin and health. I was very concerned about my safety. So, I advised fellow actresses to take care of themselves, watch what they eat before starring in kissing scenes, and prioritize oral hygiene. Wash your hands, brush your teeth – it’s just common sense. I wanted to create content ,and it suddenly went viral, having millions of views.

Frustrations as a filmmaker and actor

It’s tough in Nigeria when it comes to scheduling, stereotyping. As an actress, I feel stereotyped, playing the same character repeatedly. I want to be challenged with diverse roles. Give me a script where I’m not comfortable, where I have to shave my hair. I can play various characters, good or bad. I know my limitations and where I can grow. I’m just waiting for somebody to discover my other strengths and give me the opportunity to prove myself.

My ideal man

My ideal man should be communicative, understands me, and supports my career. I love generosity and receiving gifts. It’s a love language for me. I want someone spiritual, not necessarily religious, but connected to their creator. Someone who’s willing to dialogue, even when angry. Someone I will spoil, and who will spoil me in return.

Red Flag

A red flag for me is someone who shuts off during conflicts or airs personal issues publicly. If you’re in a relationship with me, let’s talk when we need to talk. I want us to discuss everything life throws at us, good or bad.