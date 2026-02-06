Atiku hosts Aisha Buhari, family in Saudi Arabia during Umrah

ABUJA — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has disclosed that he hosted the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, alongside her daughter, Hanan, and other members of the Buhari family during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

Atiku made the disclosure on Friday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, noting that both families are currently in the Kingdom to perform the lesser hajj, also known as Umrah.

“I was honoured to host Hajiya Aisha Buhari, wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, her daughter Hanan, and other family members during their visit to me in Saudi Arabia,” Atiku wrote.

He added that the visit took place as both parties observed religious rites in the holy land.