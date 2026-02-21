At 50, my commitment to service is renewed, not reduced – Hon Ibezi

By Tony Onyima

When Chief (Hon.) Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi turned 50 on February 17, 2026, the milestone was not marked by ostentation or political theatrics. Instead, the former member who represented Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly chose a quieter, more reflective path: medical and charitable outreaches and a Thanksgiving Mass.

For Ibezi, the golden age is less about arrival and more about accountability. “At 50,” he says calmly, “you begin to measure success differently. It is no longer about wealth or titles; it is about impact and peace of mind.”

Long before the House of Representatives chamber and the rigours of national politics, there was a boy raised on the enduring values of faith, family, and community. Ibezi describes himself first as “a son of the soil,” shaped by the ethos of hard work, personal integrity, and communal responsibility.

“Politics is only one chapter of my life,” he reflects. “At my core, I am a family man, a business man, a community leader, and someone who genuinely cares about people.” Those who have followed his trajectory know that his political journey has been anything but linear. It has been punctuated by moments of triumph and episodes of disappointment. Yet, at 50, he speaks of both with equal composure. “Victory teaches confidence,” he notes. “Defeat teaches humility. Both are necessary to make a man whole”.

The experience of public office, he says, deepened his understanding of responsibility. Leadership, in his words, is “quiet strength.” It requires patience, sincerity, and the willingness to carry not only one’s personal aspirations but the expectations of thousands. “You cannot please everyone,” he admits, “but you must act with courage, conviction, and conscience.”

In a society where milestone birthdays often unfold as lavish social spectacles, Ibezi’s decision to prioritise philanthropy stands out. “Celebration must have meaning and impact,” he explains. “Life is a gift. Therefore, turning 50 is not just about cutting a cake. It is about counting blessings and sharing them with humanity”.

The anniversary programme includes launching a micro credit initiative for women, medical outreach, and assistance to vulnerable families. There will also be a solemn Thanksgiving Mass — an acknowledgement, he says, of divine grace.

“I am a product of grace. If you know where I am coming from, you will realise that without God’s faithfulness, I wouldn’t be here,” he adds.

His approach reflects a philosophy that has increasingly defined his public persona: leadership as stewardship. Positions, he insists, are temporary; accountability is lasting. “Lavish parties end in a night,” he says with a faint smile. “Impact lasts beyond a lifetime.”

Ibezi’s tenure in the 9th National Assembly remains a defining chapter of his public life. Representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, he facilitated infrastructure projects, youth employment, and federal interventions in his constituency. When asked about his proudest achievement, he says it is when the Federal government acted upon his motions on the floor of the House. Most importantly, “I have remained accessible. My doors are open.”

Beyond physical infrastructure, he believes his short tenure strengthened youth participation in politics and fostered networks that continue to benefit the constituency to this day, even when out of power.

Still, he is candid about hindsight. “If I had another opportunity, I would deepen grassroots communication,” he says. “Sometimes perception can overshadow performance. Engagement must be constant.”

Today, he observes, the needs of his constituency remain pressing: jobs, security, and infrastructure top the list. However, he sees a positive shift in civic consciousness. And the leadership to provide these things, he says, is lacking.

“Our people are more politically aware and more demanding,” he says. “That is healthy for democracy.”

Though currently without an elective office, Ibezi is quick to dispel any suggestion of political retirement. “This is not the end of the road,” he says. “It is a season of reflection and recalibration. I am ready for any new assignment from the good people of Idemili”.

At 50, he believes experience has become his most valuable asset. Energy, he argues, is essential; wisdom and strategy are decisive. Having experienced both electoral victory and defeat, he speaks of politics with measured realism. “Elections are won long before election day,” he observes. They are won through consistent “trust, patience, and presence”.

He describes his return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), after a stint in the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a decision of conviction. “All politics is local. One must be where one’s ideology and identity align,” he says. Besides, Nigerian party politics still lacks coherent and discernible ideological differences, he says. In a political climate increasingly shaped by personalities rather than party structures, Ibezi insists his strength lies in accessibility. “Personality may trend, but presence builds loyalty,” he says.

Assessing governance in Anambra State, Ibezi acknowledges great progress, particularly in infrastructure and reform initiatives. Yet he believes economic expansion and job creation require intensified attention. “Governance is a continuous improvement,” he remarks, adding that the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration is on the right development trajectory.

Nationally, he identifies economic hardship as Nigeria’s most urgent challenge. “When families struggle to survive daily, every other issue becomes magnified,” he says.

On insecurity, he advocates intelligence-driven strategies, federal-state collaboration, and sustained economic empowerment. “Security is not only about force,” he argues. “It is also about hope. A hopeful youth is less vulnerable.”

The structural question of Nigeria’s federal arrangement remains central to his thinking. On the often-invoked “Igbo question,” Ibezi frames the issue as one of fairness and inclusion. “It is about belonging,” he explains. “About feeling fully part of the Nigerian project.” Equitable representation, infrastructure balance, and sincere dialogue, he believes, are essential. He also maintains that restructuring — understood as deeper federalism — remains relevant to addressing national imbalances.

“Nigeria’s diversity requires flexibility,” he says. “Empowered regions can reduce tension and drive development.” If the first five decades of his life were defined by ambition, service, and political learning curves, the next decade, Ibezi suggests, will focus on institution-building.

His advice to young Nigerians is direct and unembellished: “Build competence before ambition. Character will sustain you longer than popularity.” As the golden jubilee approaches, there is a noticeable tone of introspection in his voice. The rhetoric of conquest has softened into the language of continuity. “I would like to be remembered as a leader who was accessible, compassionate, committed, and courageous enough to stand by his convictions,” he says.

Then, as though summing up both the past and the promise ahead, he offers a final reflection: “To my constituents and supporters, I say thank you. To my critics, I appreciate the lessons. To my family, I owe everything. At 50, my commitment to service is renewed, not reduced. The journey continues.”

Tony Onyima is a former Managing Director of The Sun Newspapers, and former Commissioner for Information, Culture & Tourism in Anambra State