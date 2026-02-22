APC wins Ungogo, Kano Municipal Assembly bye-elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the Ungogo and Kano Municipal State House of Assembly bye-elections held on Saturday.

In Kano Municipal Constituency, APC candidate Aliyu Daneji polled 7,484 votes to win the seat.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Siraj, announced the result and declared Daneji duly elected.

Similarly, in Ungogo Constituency, the APC candidate, Aminu Sa’ad, secured 8,975 votes to clinch the seat.

The Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Ali Abdullahi, returned Sa’ad elected.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State, Amb. Abdu Zango attributed the low turnout to a combination of factors, including the timing of the election and limited party participation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the by-elections were necessitated by the sudden deaths of the lawmakers representing Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies.

Vanguard News