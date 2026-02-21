APC wins two seats in Rivers Assembly by-election

By Davies Iheamnachor

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have won both seats in the February 21 by-election conducted in Rivers State which recorded low voter turnout and late arrival of electoral materials.

The by-elections were conducted in Ahoada-East Constituency II and Khana State Constituency II.

At Khana Local Government Area, the APC candidate for Khana constituency 2, Henrietta Bulabari, was declared winner with a total vote of 7,647 to defeat candidates of the African Alliance, New Nigerian Peoples Party, Young Peoples Party and Zenith Labour Party.

Bulabari promised to involve every one of her constituents when she assumes office.

At Ahoada-East Constituency II, the APC candidate, Ukalikpe Napoleon, was declared winner of Constituency 2 by-election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Rosemary Ogbo, who announced the result, said the election was duly conducted and contested.

Napoleon scored a total of 3,980 votes to defeat other candidates.

Napoleon, after casting his vote at Ogbelle Town, Unit 1, Ward 9, in Ahoada East, commended voters for turning out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with both the turnout and the overall conduct of the poll, describing the voting process as smooth and orderly.