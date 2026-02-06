Anambra woman arrested for using hot iron on house help over phone use

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Mrs. Edeh Osinachi, for allegedly using a hot iron to punish her 17-year-old house help for making a phone call without permission.

The victim, a student, was brought to the police station by an official from the Ministry of Education, who reported the incident. School authorities had noticed severe injuries on the girl’s body during a teaching session, prompting further investigation.

The victim revealed that Mrs. Osinachi, angered by her use of the phone, inflicted the injuries using a hot pressing iron as punishment.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that during interrogation, the suspect admitted to the act.

“The suspect allegedly abused and inflicted serious injuries on a 17-year-old girl said to be her house help in Awka. The Anambra State Police Command, while commending the vigilance of the school authorities, assures the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and justice served in accordance with the law,” Ikenga stated.

He further advised parents to have only as many children as they can adequately care for to prevent children from becoming vulnerable while under the care of others.

The PPRO added that the arrest reflects the command’s continued commitment to the welfare and safety of students and pupils across the state.