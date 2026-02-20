Amotekun condemns ‘Gestapo-Style’ arrest of operative by police

By Laolu Elijah

Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has condemned what it described as a ‘Gestapo-style’ arrest of one of its operatives, Amo Ajibola, by suspected officers of the Nigeria Police, Zone 11.



Ajibola, who was lawfully deployed to a static patrol at General Gas, Akobo, Ibadan, was reportedly arrested at about 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, while on official duty.



In a statement signed by State Commandant, Oyo State Security Network Agency , Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), criticised the manner in which the operative was apprehended.



He noted that the agency has consistently maintained cordial working relationships with other security agencies, including the Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps,NSCDC, particularly in handling cases involving its personnel.



According to him, the Corps has always complied with established procedures by handing over suspects to relevant authorities upon request, in line with existing inter-agency collaboration frameworks.

Olayanju stressed that if Ajibola was required for investigation, the proper course of action would have been to formally notify the Amotekun Headquarters, especially as the operative was on lawful duty at the time of the arrest.

“There was no justification whatsoever for the Gestapo-like approach allegedly adopted by the police officers from Zone 11, Osogbo,” the Commandant stated. “Law enforcement agencies must be civil and mindful that every suspect has the right to be informed of the allegations against him and to have his fundamental rights respected during arrest.”

He therefore, called for improved conduct and adherence to due process in the interest of effective security collaboration.

As of press time, no official communication had been received by the Amotekun Headquarters regarding the arrest of Ajibola.