Akingboye’s widow alleges illegal release of husband’s corpse

By Henry Ojelu

Mrs. Christiana Akingboye, widow of the late businessman and politician Bamidele Akingboye, has accused the Lagos State Police Command of unlawfully releasing her husband’s body and mishandling his personal effects, despite the family being cleared of any wrongdoing by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a public appeal to President Bola Tinubu, the Senate, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mrs. Akingboye described the police conduct as an abuse of power, a breach of due process, and deliberate marginalisation of the deceased’s immediate family. She said that following the DPP’s legal advice exonerating her and her children, there was no lawful basis for the police to release her husband’s remains to her stepson and unknown persons without her consent or a court order.

She further alleged that confidential documents, including the DPP’s legal advice, were leaked online before the family was formally informed. She also claimed that her late husband’s mobile phones were given to her estranged stepson, while his medications have yet to be returned, despite repeated requests.

Mrs. Akingboye said her lawyers formally warned the police and the morgue that neither the body nor personal effects should be released without the immediate family’s consent or a court order. She added that a January 23 meeting at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos, only resulted in the return of the family’s passports, with no follow-up on outstanding issues.

Expressing concern for her safety and that of her children, she urged the President, the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions, and the IGP to order an independent investigation, insisting that justice must not be overridden by power, even in death.