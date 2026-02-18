ADC to FG: End handouts, empower youths with skills to fix unemployment

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government to focus more on skill-based empowerment programmes, saying practical knowledge and vocational training remain the most effective ways to tackle youth unemployment and poverty across the country.

The position was announced during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the party and the Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN) to implement the ADC’s ‘One Nigerian, One Skill’ empowerment initiative.

The party’s National Welfare Secretary, Nkem Ukandu, spoke at the event, while ASVAN National President, Comrade Everest Obijuru, also addressed participants.

“Our nation faces the twin challenges of unemployment and under-employment, especially among our youth.

“Too many Nigerians youths graduate each year without practical, market-relevant skills that can generate income, create value and build sustainable livelihoods.

“This isn’t just statistics, it is a reality that affects families, communities and the broader economy,” Ukandu stated.

He explained that the empowerment programme is designed to equip Nigerian youths with income-generating skills, promote entrepreneurship and encourage self-reliance, adding that the partnership with ASVAN is expected to contribute to broader socio-economic development.

He added that the association’s collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has helped provide management and business training to artisans nationwide, strengthening its capacity to support the initiative.

“This broad mandate: to equip, certify and position artisans as valuable contributors to national development, makes ASVAN the ideal technical and implementation partner for our One Nigerian, One Skill programme.

“Together, we are not just signing a document, we are aligning policy with delivery, vision with expertise and ambition with real on-the-ground implementation,” Ukandu stated.

In his remarks, Obijuru said the association, which has existed for 12 years, has participated in several empowerment programmes in partnership with the government and the private sector, expressing confidence that the collaboration would create more opportunities for young Nigerians.

“We are the grassroots, and we engage in various skill works, ranging from welding, electrical works, vulcanising, including mechanics,” he said, adding that the partnership would help shape national development.

Vanguard News