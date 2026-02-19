33 miners die, 25 hospitalised in Plateau carbon monoxide tragedy

By Golok Nanmwa & Gilbert Joseph

Jos—No fewer than 33 miners were killed, and 25 others hospitalised yesterday, after inhaling carbon monoxide while working underground at a mining site in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Eyewitnesses said the victims, mostly young men aged 20 to 35, collapsed while carrying out routine operations at the mining company. Some of the injured are in critical condition and receiving treatment at a nearby primary health centre.

Haruna Safiyanu, a miner in Wase, told reporters that toxic gas had accumulated in poorly ventilated tunnels, leading to the sudden collapse of several workers.

Rescue teams, assisted by mining site personnel, quickly cordoned off the area and evacuated survivors for urgent medical attention.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, who confirmed the development, said: “The explosion, caused by a suspected gas leak, killed at least 33 persons, who were inside the mining tunnel while others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

“The Plateau State government has received with deep shock and profound sadness reports of a tragic explosion at a mining site in Kampani Zurak, reportedly owned by Solid Uni Nig Ltd.

“According to preliminary information, about 33 persons were said to have been inside the tunnel at the time of the explosion. Sadly, many lives were feared lost, while others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Plateau State, we extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

“Government is deeply concerned about the development and is working closely with relevant security agencies, emergency responders, and health authorities to ensure that the situation is brought under control.”

She appealed to all relevant federal and state agencies responsible for mining regulation, safety enforcement and disaster response to urgently intervene, conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion and ensure that appropriate safety standards are strictly enforced to prevent future occurrence.