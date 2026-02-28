28 students expelled from UNIABUJA over ‘exam malpractice, cultism, result forgery’

The University of Abuja has approved the expulsion of 28 students for offences ranging from examination malpractice and cult-related activities to the falsification of admission records.

The decision was reached at a recent meeting of the university’s Senate, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Acting Director of Information, Habib Yakoob.

Yakoob explained that the sanctions followed the review of findings and recommendations submitted by the institution’s Student Disciplinary Committee.

He said the cases against the affected students covered a wide range of misconduct, including alleged threats to life, physical assault, conspiracy, burglary and theft.

The statement also listed cultism, the possession and use of hard drugs, as well as involvement in examination malpractice among the offences for which the students were disciplined.

According to the university, some of those expelled were further accused of uploading falsified ‘O’ Level results on the institution’s admission portal, while others failed to honour repeated invitations to appear before the disciplinary panel.

In a related decision, the Senate approved the withdrawal of certificates previously issued to 15 former students who, the university said, ignored several summonses by the disciplinary committee.

The statement added that nine students who were investigated in connection with the cases were cleared of wrongdoing and subsequently exonerated.

In addition, 33 other students received formal warnings for different acts of misconduct, including conspiracy, hostel racketeering and fighting.

Reacting to the outcome, the Vice-Chancellor, Hakeem Fawehinmi, said the university would continue to enforce its rules firmly in order to safeguard a secure and orderly academic environment.

Fawehinmi stressed that the institution would not compromise on discipline, noting that the protection of academic standards and integrity remains a core priority.

He also commended the Student Disciplinary Committee for its handling of the cases and advised students to conduct themselves in ways that would not endanger their academic future.

Vanguard News