2027: Unity key to Ogun West governorship aspiration — Senate Leader

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has charged political and professional elites in Ogun West Senatorial District to set aside personal ambitions and embrace unity of purpose if the district must realise its long-held aspiration to produce the Governor of Ogun State in 2027.

Bamidele made the call on Sunday in Ilaro while delivering the keynote address as guest speaker at a meeting organised by Ogun West Professionals (for Yayi), with the theme: “The Power of Internal Coherence in Securing External Support: A Roadmap to Achieving Ogun West Governorship Ambition in 2027.”

According to the Senate Leader, he was reliably informed that the core objective of the socio-political pressure group, composed of like-minded professionals, is to ensure that Ogun West produces the state’s governor for the first time since its creation, following several past failed attempts.

“As a student of history, an activist and a stakeholder in the governance process of our dear country, I will not pretend to be oblivious of the challenges of political leadership succession across Nigeria”.

“Ogun State presents a peculiar case of inequality and political exclusion, where a section of the state has been consistently denied the topmost leadership position,” he said.

Bamidele noted that while Ogun West has historically suffered from limited political influence, internal division within the district has also significantly undermined its governorship ambition.

“This internal fragmentation, which is largely absent in the other senatorial districts, has made elite consensus difficult to achieve in Ogun West. In contrast, other districts benefit from cohesive ethnic blocs that make unity and consensus easier,” he explained.

He identified the establishment of a unified Ogun West Council, the adoption of a single consensus candidate, the development of an inclusive regional narrative, the institutionalisation of grassroots mobilisation, strategic inter-district alliances, and the presentation of a governance-ready policy blueprint as key steps required to actualise the district’s ambition in 2027.

The Senate Leader warned that failure to achieve internal cohesion could result in multiple aspirants splitting votes, political parties bypassing the district once again, external power blocs dictating outcomes and the loss of the 2027 opportunity.

“Internal coherence is not merely beneficial; it is indispensable to Ogun West’s governorship ambition in 2027. Unity is political capital—it unlocks party confidence, cross-district alliances, elite endorsements and statewide voter legitimacy,” he said.

He added that Ogun West’s success depends less on external persuasion and more on internal discipline, consensus and strategic maturity.

“The prolonged marginalization of Ogun West is not accidental; it is the cumulative product of structural exclusion and internal fragmentation. The path forward requires urgent elite coordination, strategic planning, consensus building and disciplined political messaging,” Bamidele stressed.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman of the Steering Committee, Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, said Ogun West Professionals for Yayi had pooled resources to ensure unity across the district and to actualise the ambition of producing the governor in 2027.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Isiaq Salako, urged the people of Ogun West not to rely solely on sentiments of “it is our turn,” but to engage other senatorial districts with facts, logic and persuasive arguments to achieve political balance in the state.

In separate remarks, Apostle Abiodun Sanyaolu (Ogun Central), Senator Lekan Mustapha and Professor Femi Oke described the 2027 race as an opportunity to correct historical injustice and inequality by allowing Ogun West to produce the governor.

They expressed confidence in Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, describing him as a bridge-builder whose developmental interventions cut across the three senatorial districts of Ogun State.

Highlights of the programme included endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term and the adoption of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the preferred Ogun West governorship candidate. An award was also presented to Senator Adeola, who was represented by the Ogun State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hon. Olaolu Olabimtan.

Vanguard News