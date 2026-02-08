2027: Kwankwasiyya hails resignations, salutes loyalists backing Kwankwaso in Kano

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has praised a wave of political resignations in Kano State, describing the action as a rare display of courage, principle and loyalty to its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, amid growing tensions with the Gandujiyya-led state government.

In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, the movement expressed “profound appreciation and heartfelt gratitude” to political appointees who voluntarily stepped down from their positions in solidarity with Kwankwaso and the ideals of Kwankwasiyya.

Those acknowledged include former commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, managing directors, executive secretaries and other appointees who, according to the movement, sacrificed personal comfort and privilege in defence of principle.

“They chose the path of honour over convenience,” the statement said, adding that their decisions, taken with full knowledge of what they were giving up, reflect integrity, conviction and selfless service.

The movement disclosed that Kwankwaso had earlier urged the resigning officials to reconsider their actions, not out of political weakness but out of appreciation for their contributions to governance and institution-building.

However, the officials reportedly maintained their stance, citing a clash between their personal convictions and the directives of the Gandujiyya-led administration in Kano State.

Kwankwasiyya also commended the Deputy Governor and its elected officials at the federal, state and local levels for remaining loyal despite what it described as “numerous inducements and sustained pressure” from both state and federal authorities.

The movement specifically hailed a serving Senator, members of the House of Representatives, Kano State House of Assembly and councillors for refusing to abandon the mandate given to them by voters.

“Your firmness reinforces public confidence in representative democracy and principled leadership,” the statement noted.

At the grassroots, council secretaries, supervisory councillors, special advisers and personal assistants who resigned from local government councils were also praised for what the movement called a deep commitment to justice and fairness.

Dr Mohammed stressed that Kwankwasiyya is not built on offices or privileges but on sacrifice, service and the pursuit of good governance and social justice.

“History will be kind to all those who stood firm at this defining moment,” he declared.

The movement, however, urged those still in office under special assignments or transitional arrangements to maintain professionalism, civility and restraint, warning against actions capable of intimidating or undermining Kwankwaso or the movement.

Reassuring supporters, Kwankwasiyya said it remains united and focused despite political pressure.

“No amount of intimidation or inducement can derail a movement rooted in the will and aspirations of the people,” the statement concluded.

The development comes amid an intensifying political realignment in Kano, with Kwankwaso’s influence continuing to shape opposition strength and loyalty within the state’s power structure.