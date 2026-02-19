2027: Ex-CBN dep gov, Tunde Lemo joins Ogun guber race

Tunde Lemo

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, has declared interest in the 2027 governorship election in Ogun state.

In a statement during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses at Ward 12, Ita-Agemo, Isale-Igbein, Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun, Lemo said his ambition stems from a desire to accelerate grassroots development and unlock the state’s vast agricultural potential through effective leadership.

He promised an inclusive administration if given the opportunity and reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC.

“I don’t want to canvass for a personal position here, but you all know who I am, and you know what I’ve been trying to do. But by the special grace of God, it is about governance,” he said.

“It’s about raising the bar and ensuring the best for our people, and that’s what we’re doing, and by the special grace of God, we will get there.

“Yes, of course, I have my eyes on 2027 just like everyone else, but everything is in the hands of God.”

Lemo attributed the peaceful conduct of the ward congresses across the state to the “transformative policies” of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He described the exercise as a step towards strengthening party unity ahead of higher-level congresses en route to national conventions.

He praised Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, for the agro-cargo airport project, which has secured approval for commercial operations, as a key milestone in the state’s progress.

“I don’t want to canvass personal position here, but my presence today is to underscore that APC is an organic party,” Lemo said.

“You can see the crowd, and we are members of one family. You have not seen anybody fighting. We are very strong and very vibrant, and people are happy because of the transformative agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“But at the same time, we are building the base… I’m very excited that we have very loyal party members.”