17 suspected transnational human traffickers arrested, 14 victims rescued in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson Akure

17 suspected illegal transnational human traffickers operating as a syndicate have been arrested by police detectives in Ondo State.

The detectives also claimed to rescue 14 victims in two separate cases of illegal transnational human trafficking in the state.

A police source informed Sunday Vanguard: “A Togolese national, Meale Yaoili, reported at Yaba Police Station that he had escaped from the custody of a human trafficking syndicate operating within Nigeria.

“Yaoili said that he was lured from the Republic of Togo to Nigeria under the pretext of securing employment in Canada.

“ The victim said he knew one Tchodia Potolaw Fidel, now at large, since 2019, who claimed to be residing in Canada.

“ The suspect allegedly convinced him to travel to Nigeria, claiming that there was no Canadian Embassy in Togo. Upon his arrival, the victim’s personal belongings were forcefully seized, and he was held against his will after paying the sum of 800,000 CFA francs.

“ Following a swift and coordinated action by operatives of the Command, six suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

“During the operation, three victims were successfully rescued.

The police source added: “In another development, On 23rd January, 2026, a case initially reported as suspected banditry was lodged by one Chief Ojomu of Oba-Ile at the Oba-Ile Divisional Headquarters against Umaru Baba, male and eleven others.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were not bandits as alleged, but illegal immigrants from the Republic of Chad, residing in a duplex apartment in Akure.

“Further intelligence uncovered that Umaru Baba is allegedly at the centre of trans-border criminal activities, including recruitment, trafficking in persons, modern-day slavery, and other related offences.

“ Investigations further indicated that the principal suspect allegedly operated as a representative of a company involved in online marketing of various products.

“ Through this platform, the suspect is alleged to have lured, recruited, and harboured eleven able-bodied men and one female, all suspected to be illegal migrants, under the guise of engaging them as commission-based marketers.

“ All eleven persons were discovered to be Chadian nationals illegally transported into Nigeria en route the Cameroon border.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, while the identified foreign nationals are being treated as victims of trafficking”.