10 ships laden with various commodities arrive Lagos ports

No fewer than 10 ships have arrived at the Lekki, Tincan and Apapa ports in Lagos, awaiting discharge of bulk urea, general cargos, containers, aviation fuel, diesel and crude oil.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

The document noted that 38 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive at Apapa, Lekki and Tin Can Island Ports from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28.

NPA explained that the expected ships contained buck wheat, bulk beans, crude oil, empty containers, bulk urea, aviation fuel, blended stock, bulk clinker, diesel, bulk gas, crude oil, and containers of different goods.

NAN reports that 17 other ships are at the ports discharging containers, crude oil, bulk wheat, general cargo, bulk sugar, diesel , bulk urea and cargo trucks.

Vanguard News