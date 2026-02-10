10 countries that can hold dual citizenship with Canada

Canada allows individuals to hold dual or multiple nationalities, meaning people can become Canadian citizens without giving up their existing citizenships.

However, the ability to retain multiple passports depends on the laws of the other countries involved.

If you are seeking Canadian citizenship—whether through naturalization or citizenship by descent—your ability to keep your original nationality will be determined by your home country’s rules.

Some countries, like India, China, and Iran, require citizens to renounce their original nationality, while many others permit dual citizenship outright or with certain conditions.

Here’s a look at the top 10 source countries for new Canadian citizens hat allow dual citizenship and the key considerations for each:

1. Philippines

The Philippines allows natural-born citizens to retain their nationality when acquiring Canadian citizenship under Republic Act 9225. Children born abroad to at least one Filipino parent automatically hold dual citizenship, provided their birth is reported to a Philippine consulate.

2. Nigeria

Nigeria permits dual citizenship only for those who gained citizenship at birth or through descent. Nigerians who naturalized must renounce their original nationality to obtain Canadian citizenship. Dual citizens must enter and leave Nigeria using their Nigerian passport.

3. United States

US citizens can become Canadian citizens without renouncing their American citizenship. This applies to those born in the US, naturalized, or born abroad to American parents. Entry into and exit from the US must be done on a US passport.

4. France

France has allowed dual citizenship since 1973, with no restrictions or conditions imposed on citizens holding multiple nationalities.

5. Pakistan

Following the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2024, Pakistani nationals can retain their citizenship when acquiring Canadian nationality, as Canada is among the 22 eligible countries recognized under the new legislation.

6. Brazil

Brazil permits dual citizenship without restrictions. However, Brazilian nationals holding multiple citizenships may have limited consular protection from Brazil while abroad.

7. United Kingdom

British citizens can hold Canadian citizenship without renouncing their UK nationality. Dual nationals must travel with valid UK/Irish documents and cannot seek British diplomatic assistance in countries where they hold another nationality.

8. Germany

As of June 27, 2024, German citizens may hold dual citizenship, including with Canada. Before this date, citizens automatically lost German nationality when naturalizing elsewhere, except in cases of citizenship by birth, EU/Swiss naturalization, or prior permission to retain German nationality.

9. Syria

Syrian citizens can maintain multiple nationalities. However, Syria treats dual citizens primarily as Syrian for legal and diplomatic matters.

10. Mexico

Since 1998, Mexico has explicitly allowed dual and multiple citizenships, with no restrictions on maintaining Canadian nationality alongside Mexican citizenship.

Canada’s dual citizenship policy provides flexibility for immigrants, but it is essential to check the laws of your home country before pursuing Canadian nationality.

Vanguard News