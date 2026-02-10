10 African countries with highest minimum wage in 2026

The rising cost of living is squeezing African countries, their minimum wage systems, and households even as economic growth remains resilient.

While some governments have raised minimum wages, purchasing power remains the real test of living standards, as inflation and rising costs continue to erode income gains.

Below are the African countries with the highest minimum wages as of January 2026:

10. Mozambique – $104

Mozambique’s minimum wage is about $104.92 per month, reflecting its lower-income status despite growing investments in agriculture and energy. GDP growth stood at 2.5% in 2025.

9. Kenya – $118

Kenya’s minimum wage is roughly $118.20 per month, supported by a diversified economy driven by agriculture, manufacturing, and services. The economy grew 4.8% in 2025.

8. Lesotho – $139

Lesotho’s minimum wage is about $139.40 per month, with the economy relying heavily on manufacturing, agriculture, and remittances. GDP growth was 1.4% in 2025.

7. Cape Verde – $139

Cape Verde’s minimum wage stands at about $139.41 per month, supported by tourism, services, and remittances. The country recorded 5.2% GDP growth in 2025.

6. Botswana – $142

Botswana’s minimum wage averages $142.62 per month, backed by diamond-driven revenues, although GDP contracted by −0.9% in 2025 due to weak global demand.

5. Egypt – $149

Egypt’s minimum wage is around $149.79 per month, with the economy supported by agriculture, industry, and services. GDP grew 4.3% in 2025.

4. Algeria – $185

Algeria’s minimum wage is about $185.25 per month, driven largely by oil and gas exports. The country recorded 3.4% GDP growth in 2025.

3. Tunisia – $185

Tunisia’s minimum wage stands at about $185.54 per month, with a mixed economy of agriculture, manufacturing, and services. GDP growth was 2.5% in 2025.

2. Mauritius – $371

Mauritius has one of Africa’s highest minimum wages at $371.75 per month, supported by tourism, finance, and technology sectors. GDP grew 3.2% in 2025.

1. Morocco – $374

Morocco tops the list with a minimum wage of about $374 per month, supported by a diversified economy and strong trade links with Europe and the Middle East. GDP grew 4.4% in 2025.

Vanguard News