Zamfara Govt improves security patrol vehicles

The Zamfara Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has embarked on an initiative to rehabilitate some vehicles belonging to security agencies in the state.

According to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Jamilu Bello, in Gusau on Saturday, the initiative formed part of the state government’s efforts to sustain and strengthen security operations in the state.

“Under the initiative, several grounded and non-functional vehicles have been repaired, serviced and restored perfectly,

“The successful rehabilitation exercise reflected the state government’s commitment to effective asset management, technical efficiency, and institutional support for security agencies,

“When the rehabilitation is concluded, Gov. Dauda Lawal will hand over the refurbished vehicles to benefiting security agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS),

“The handing over of these vehicles underscored the administration’s resolve to equip security agencies with the necessary logistics to enhance mobility, timely response, and overall operational effectiveness across the state,” the statement said.

It added the initiative, which is also aligned with the state government’s broader commitment to supporting security agencies in the effective discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

“This administration remains resolute in supporting security agencies through infrastructure development and equipment maintenance,”

Vanguard News