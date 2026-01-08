Zamfara Govt alleges harassment of opposition, seeks presidential intervention

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

GUSAU, Zamfara State — The Zamfara State Government has raised the alarm over what it described as the harassment and intimidation of opposition figures in the state through the use of federal security apparatus.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state government alleged that Saleem Abubakar, a Technical Assistant in the Office of the Zamfara State Governor, was abducted in Abuja under controversial circumstances.

According to the statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Abubakar was allegedly taken away by a special forces unit without the presentation of an arrest warrant.

“The Zamfara State Government is left with no other option but to bring to public notice the continued harassment and intimidation of opposition figures using federal might,” the statement said.

The government further alleged that Abubakar was taken to an undisclosed location and later moved between different facilities, a development it described as an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

Describing the incident as “shocking and distressing,” the state government warned that such actions set a dangerous precedent and threaten the neutrality of national security institutions.

“This is a perilous precedent that all Nigerians must strongly condemn. No amount of desperation is worth compromising the neutrality of the security architecture of the country,” the statement added.

The Zamfara government called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and rein in what it described as reckless actions capable of undermining Nigeria’s democratic values and international reputation.

It insisted that due process must be followed in all cases, stressing that if there were allegations against Abubakar, the proper legal channels should be used.

“If there is any case against Saleem Abubakar, he should be charged in a court of law rather than being subjected to unlawful abduction,” the statement noted.

The state government said it was closely monitoring the situation and vowed to pursue the matter to its “logical conclusion” to ensure that justice is served.