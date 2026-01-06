Former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf should not be accused of betrayal if he defects from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), arguing that such a move would follow a precedent set by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso himself.

Speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa, Shekarau reacted to growing tension within the NNPP and Kwankwasiyya political movement following reports that Yusuf may be considering a move to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shekarau faulted Kwankwaso’s recent remark that Governor Yusuf should relinquish his mandate before defecting, describing the position as inconsistent with past political actions.

“I listened to my brother, Kwankwaso’s remarks. To me, Kwankwaso has either forgotten what happened in the past or he thought people have forgotten,” Shekarau said.

He recalled that Kwankwaso defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC while serving as governor without vacating his office.

“When he was in PDP, he also left with the governorship seat to APC. Why didn’t he drop it for PDP? The way he took PDP’s seat to APC is likely the same way Abba will take the NNPP seat to APC,” he stated.

According to Shekarau, if such actions are now being labelled offensive, then the precedent had already been established by Kwankwaso.

The former governor also revisited events surrounding the formation of the NNPP in Kano, saying disagreements over power-sharing arrangements contributed to his eventual exit from the party. He explained that after he and Kwankwaso left the APC for the NNPP, several meetings were held in Abuja and Kano to agree on how elective positions and appointments would be shared.

Shekarau said a committee was set up to draft a sharing formula, with Yusuf appointed as chairman because he was expected to secure the governorship ticket.

“Abba spent about three months without delivering the assignment. Suddenly, a list came out and there was no single person from our side except me,” he said.

He added that despite Kwankwaso raising concerns about the list, the issue remained unresolved, prompting him and his supporters to set up a 30-man committee that eventually recommended leaving the NNPP.

“I rejected the arrangement because I could not take a senatorial ticket alone while my people got nothing,” Shekarau said.

He maintained that political decisions, including defection, should not automatically be framed as betrayal.

“In life, one chooses for himself. If you have tangible reasons and the people you are with are okay with it, that is all,” he said, adding that Governor Yusuf should be allowed to make his choice without being demonised.

Vanguard News