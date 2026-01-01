You’ve no structure to produce a successor, Wike mocks Bauchi Gov, Mohammed

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday took a swipe at Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, declaring that the governor lacked the political structure and coherence within the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to produce a successor.

Wike made the remarks during his thank-you visit to Abua-Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he addressed supporters and political stakeholders in continuation of his statewide engagements.

According to him, Bala Mohammed’s predicament was the inevitable outcome of weak leadership and internal contradictions that had eroded the governor’s political standing.

He said; “Bala Mohammed came to my state and wanted to impose party leadership. I warned him to be careful and to leave my state alone. I told him there would be consequences, and today, he does not even have a party to produce his successor.”

Wike dismissed as, baseless, claims that Governor Mohammed had accused him of instigating crises in Bauchi, noting that such allegations only reflected an unwillingness to take responsibility for poor leadership.

“He said all the problems he is facing are because of me, that I claimed I would put fire there. If you have such power, go ahead and use it. Face your problems,” Wike said, insisting that political leaders must recognize their limitations and avoid confrontations they are too weak to manage.

“If you know you do not have the strength to fight, why don’t you retreat? Why create problems you cannot manage?”, he queried.

Responding to personal attacks and insults targeted at him, including attempts to diminish his background and portray him as “semi-illiterate” and a former motor washer, the former Rivers governor maintained that such jibes were inconsequential compared to his political records.

“I have no problem with that. At least I am semi-literate and not completely illiterate. Someone who washed cars became chairman of a local government, governor of one of the most important states in Nigeria, and a two-time minister,” he said.

He challenged some of his critics, particularly former federal lawmakers, to account for their years in office instead of resorting to verbal attacks. “If you were a senator for eight years, tell your people what you did. That is not abuse; that is accountability,” Wike stated, stressing that governance must be measured by performance rather than propaganda.

Wike also defended his unflinching support for President Bola Tinubu, arguing that Rivers State has enjoyed unprecedented benefits under the current administration.

He emphasized that his political alignment was driven by results rather than convenience, saying, “The appointments Rivers State has received under President Tinubu have never happened in the history of this state. That is why I can boldly tell Rivers people to support him.”

He added that political decisions must always reflect integrity and conviction rather than monetary inducements.

“Yes, we need money, but we cannot sell our conscience. We will always do the right thing,” Wike said.

He took a swipe at politicians who, according to him, drift from one administration to another without principles. “You cannot be in every government and never see anything wrong. That is not leadership,” he noted.

The FCT minister reaffirmed his confidence in his political choices and public service record, saying Nigerians were increasingly judging leaders by visible results. “When you tell people the truth, people get angry. But the truth remains the truth,” he asserted.