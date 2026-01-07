Young man ends life in Bayelsa community following alleged failed relationship

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

BAYELSA — A young man, identified only as Israel, tragically took his own life on Tuesday in Elebele community, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, following an alleged failed romantic relationship.

Residents of the community described Israel as a calm and hardworking individual who had recently been struggling with emotional distress after a prolonged disagreement with his partner.

Eyewitnesses said he had shown signs of withdrawal and sadness in the days leading up to the incident, but the fatal outcome came as a shock.

“He was not known to be violent or troublesome. People noticed he was not himself lately, but nobody imagined it would end like this. It is a painful loss,” an anonymous resident said.

Another community member highlighted the incident as a reflection of the growing mental health challenges among young people, particularly in rural areas where access to counselling and support services is limited.

Family members of the deceased were reportedly inconsolable as community youths and elders gathered at the family compound, while traditional rites were initiated in accordance with local customs.

The Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident and stated that the command has commenced preliminary investigations.