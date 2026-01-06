Yobe Tragedy: Boat disaster avoidable, shows waterway safety failure — Atiku

Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the deadly boat mishap in Yobe State, describing the incident as an avoidable tragedy and pointing to serious lapses in safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

In a statement on Tuesday, the elder statesman expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and addressed the wider implications of the incident for communities that depend on water transport.

He said, “The tragic boat mishap in Yobe State, which claimed scores of precious lives and left many families in grief and uncertainty, is deeply heartrending.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones. I share in your pain at this difficult time.

“My thoughts and prayers are also with the families of those still missing. May God grant them strength, comfort, and hope as rescue efforts continue.”

The former vice president said the incident highlights the urgent need for stronger safety measures on inland waterways, particularly to safeguard rural livelihoods and prevent similar tragedies.

“This painful tragedy is a solemn reminder of the urgent need to prioritise safety on our inland waterways, protect rural livelihoods, and ensure that no family has to endure such avoidable loss again,” he stated.

While acknowledging the efforts of those involved in the emergency response, he praised their dedication in difficult conditions and offered prayers for the deceased, as well as comfort for the families and communities affected by the disaster.