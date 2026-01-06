Yobe Tragedy: Boat deaths a system failure, not accidents — Obi

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the boat mishap in Yobe State that claimed 29 lives, with many others still missing, describing the incident as part of a recurring national failure to protect lives on Nigeria’s waterways.

In a statement on Tuesday, Obi said the Yobe tragedy came just days after a similar boat mishap in Lagos State that resulted in the death of six young people, warning that such incidents have become disturbingly frequent across the country.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic boat mishap in Yobe State that has claimed 29 precious lives, with many still missing, and left families in grief.

“This tragic occurrence is happening just few days after the Lagos boat mishap that claimed 6 young lives.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who lost their loved ones, and I pray that God grants them comfort, strength, and the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” he said.

Addressing the broader issue of waterway safety, Obi said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the frequency of such incidents, stressing the need for preventive action rather than routine sympathy messages.

“I have consistently spoken about the safety of our waterways. These painful occurrence happen too often. We must move from condolences to prevention and take this very seriously.

“I thank the Government of Yobe for their efforts so far. My prayers are with the people of Yobe State, and I urge us as leaders to ensure functional, secured systems that keep Nigerians safe, on land, in the air and on our waterways.

“A nation that values its people builds systems that protect them,” he said.