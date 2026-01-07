Yobe boat tragedy exposes waterway safety failures — Atiku, Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, have described the deadly boat mishap in Yobe State as an avoidable tragedy that exposes deep-rooted failures in Nigeria’s inland waterway safety systems.

Reacting in separate statements yesterday, the two elder statesmen expressed grief over the loss of lives and urged authorities to move beyond condolences to concrete preventive action, warning that such incidents have become disturbingly frequent across the country.

Atiku said the mishap, which claimed scores of lives and left several persons missing, was “deeply heartrending” and underscored serious lapses in water transport safety, particularly in rural communities that depend heavily on waterways.

He said, “The tragic boat mishap in Yobe State, which claimed scores of precious lives and left many families in grief and uncertainty, is deeply heartrending. My heartfelt condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones. I share in your pain at this difficult time.”

He added that his thoughts and prayers were with families of those still missing, urging sustained rescue efforts and calling for stronger safety measures to prevent a repeat.

“This painful tragedy is a solemn reminder of the urgent need to prioritize safety on our inland waterways, protect rural livelihoods, and ensure that no family has to endure such avoidable loss again,” the former vice president stated, while commending emergency responders for their dedication under difficult conditions.

In a related reaction, Obi described the Yobe incident, which reportedly claimed 29 lives, as part of a wider national pattern of systemic failure, not isolated accidents.

He noted that the tragedy occurred just days after a similar boat mishap in Lagos State that killed six young people.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic boat mishap in Yobe State that has claimed 29 precious lives with many still missing, and left families in grief. This tragic occurrence is happening just few days after the Lagos boat mishap that claimed six young lives.”

Obi stressed that repeated expressions of sympathy without structural reforms were no longer acceptable, insisting on proactive safety regulation and enforcement.

“I have consistently spoken about the safety of our waterways. These painful occurrences happen too often. We must move from condolences to prevention and take this very seriously,” he said.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Yobe State Government in the ongoing response, Obi urged leaders at all levels to build functional and secure systems that protect lives across all modes of transportation.

“A nation that values its people builds systems that protect them, on land, in the air, and on our waterways,” he added.

Both leaders concluded by offering prayers for the deceased, comfort for bereaved families, and hope for the safe return of those still missing, while renewing calls for urgent reforms to end recurring waterway disasters nationwide.