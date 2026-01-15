Yakubu Mohammed, Newswatch co-founder, dies at 75

…Tinubu, NGE, Ododo mourn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru& Boluwaji Obahopo

Yakubu Mohammed, co-founder of the defunct Newswatch magazine, is dead. He was 75 years of age.

Mohammed’s death comes less than two months after the passing of another Newswatch co-founder, Dan Agbese, who died on November 17, 2025.

The late journalist had launched his memoir, ‘Beyond Expectations’, on November 4, 2025.

He was reportedly battling a prolonged ailment before his death.

An official statement from the family was still pending as of press time.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Mohammed.

In a condolence message, the President expressed sympathy to Mohammed’s family, the government and people of Kogi State, and the Nigerian media community, describing the late journalist as a courageous professional whose life was devoted to truth, public service, and nation-building.

Mohammed co-founded Newswatch in 1984 alongside the late Dele Giwa, Dan Agbese, and Ray Ekpu, helping to define an era of fearless investigative journalism at a time of military rule in Nigeria.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Mohammed’s journalism career, which spanned more than five decades, was marked by uncommon bravery and professional integrity, with the journalist often placing his life on the line to speak truth to power.

The President, who described Mohammed as a personal friend, recalled his steadfast commitment to sustaining the Newswatch vision even after the assassination of Dele Giwa in 1986, a period that tested the resolve and courage of the magazine’s leadership.

He also observed that Mohammed’s memoir, Beyond Expectations, published in November 2025, offered profound reflections on leadership in Nigeria and the enduring responsibility of journalists in shaping national conscience.

Beyond journalism, Mohammed served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University.

His professional journey included stints as Associate Editor of New Nigerian Newspapers (1976-1980) and as Deputy Editor and Editor of National Concord (1980-1984).

President Tinubu prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus, while urging the media profession to uphold the values of courage, patriotism, and excellence that defined Yakubu Mohammed’s life and work.

NGE pays tribute to Mohammed, Agbese

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, yesterday, expressed saddeness over the passing of two distinguished and outstanding journalists, Messrs Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese.

NGE in a statement by its President, Mr. Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, General Secretary, said: “By the death of Mohammed and Agbese, who were among the three surviving co-founders of Newswatch Magazine, Nigerian journalism has lost great and irreplaceable treasures.

“Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese, both seasoned journalists and members of the NGE, were respected voices in Nigerian media and Nigeria as a whole.

“Their incisive commentaries and commitment to press freedom and democratic values, inspired many.

“These iconic journalists were fearless, professional and brought prestige to journalism by their works.They gave investigative journalism in Nigeria impetus and contributed immensely to nation-building.

“As a mark of respect for Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese, we urged all journalists to set aside one day to rededicate themselves and reflect on the salient points of journalism, with eyes on the cardinal points of good journalism, which are truth, accuracy, fairness, objectivity, independence, integrity, ethical standards, transparency, and accountability.”

Ododo mourns

Also, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, has expressed condolences to the immediate family and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, over the passing of elder statesman and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Mohammed.

The governor in a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah said the late veteran journalist was not only a pioneer of modern investigative journalism in Nigeria, but also a proud son of Kogi State from Dekina Local Government Area of the state, whose contributions to nation-building transcended the media space.

“As a co-founder of the iconic Newswatch magazine, Mohammed belonged to a rare generation of journalists who redefined courage, professionalism and integrity in Nigerian journalism and a man whose influence shaped public discourse and strengthened accountability in a democracy,” he said.

Governor Ododo noted that Mohammed’s role in the establishment of Newswatch in the mid-1980s, alongside Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu and Dan Agbese, marked a turning point in Nigeria’s media history, setting enduring standards for investigative reporting and editorial independence.

The governor further acknowledged his distinguished record of public service, including his tenure as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as well as his invaluable contributions to the development of Kogi State.

“His love for Kogi State was evident in his commitment to its growth and his willingness to serve in different capacities. He was a bridge-builder, a mentor to many and a voice of conscience in national affairs,” he added.

Ododo prayed that Almighty Allah grants the departed soul eternal rest and comforts the family and others who mourn his loss.Mohammed, who held a bachelor’s degree in science, was born on April 4, 1950.

He hailed from Ologba in Dekina LGA of Kogi state.

He attended St Joseph’s Primary School, Ayangba, in 1964; Government Secondary School, Okene, between 1965 and 1969; the University of Lagos from 1972 to 1975; and Glasgow College of Technology in Scotland between 1978 and 1979.

His journalism career included stints as associate editor at New Nigerian Newspapers from 1976 to 1980, managing editor of the same organisation in 1980, and deputy editor at National Concord between 1980 and 1982.

Mohammed later served as editor of National Concord from 1982 to 1984 before becoming co-founder and executive editor of Newswatch between 1984 and 1986.

He was managing editor of Newswatch from 1986 to 1994 and subsequently served as deputy chief executive officer of Newswatch Communications Limited from 1994.Mohammed was also a director at Yadara Nigeria Limited and Lastop Limited.

He was a member of the NUJ, the Commonwealth Journalists’ Association, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.