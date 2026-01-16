Yahaya Bello’s trial: How consultant got N1.1bn commission in 8 months — Witness

Yahaya Bello

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The trial of the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, continued before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, with a witness detailing how a consultant pocketed over N1.1 billion in eight months.

Bello, who piloted the affairs of Kogi State from 2016 to 2024, is facing trial alongside two officials of the Kogi State Government- Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Hudu.

The defendants were accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of complicity in an alleged N110 billion fraud.

In his evidence before the court, an EFCC witness, David Ajoda, disclosed that a total sum of N1,164,929,569 was paid as commission to the consultant.

He told the court that the payment, which was from the state coffers, was made by the Kogi State Board of Internal Revenue (KSIRS).

According to the witness, the sum was paid between January and August 2019, when KSIRS engaged the tax consultant.

The witness, who is a compliance officer with Sterling Bank Plc, further revealed that the said consultant promptly withdrew the sum of N952.4 million from the account and left a balance of N212,525,569.

He told the court that records available to the bank showed that the funds were pulled out through multiple withdrawals that were made by one Phillip Unar.

However, the witness, who was led in evidence by EFCC lawyer Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, admitted that he was not privy to the details of the contractual agreement between KSIRS and the consultant.

He tendered in evidence account details of the Tax Consultant, which were admitted by the court.

Ajoda told the court that withdrawals from the account of the tax consultant followed a similar pattern, even as he revealed that only N2 million was in the account prior to funds being lodged in it by the KSIRS.

While being cross-examined by former governor Bello’s lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, the witness admitted that the name “Kogi State Government” did not feature in the bank transactions.

He also admitted that the bank account belonged to the customer and that such customers could make unhindered withdrawals within the stipulated laws.

The prosecution witness disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations permitted N5m maximum withdrawal for individuals and N10m per withdrawal for corporate entities.

He acknowledged that, from the records of transactions, the tax consultant did not breach CBN regulations, which is why he said the account was not flagged for suspicious withdrawals.

The banker equally admitted that neither former governor Bello’s name nor that of his co-defendants featured in the bank statement as beneficiaries of any of the withdrawals.

He also told the court that there is a distinction between the Kogi State Government and the KSIRS, describing both as separate entities.

Trial Justice Maryann Anenih adjourned the case until February 10 for continuation of hearing.

The charge against the defendants, marked: CR/7781, borders on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and possession of unlawfully obtained property.

EFCC alleged that the former governor misused state funds to acquire properties, including No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja (N950 million), No. 1160 Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II District, Abuja (N100 million), and No. 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja (N920 million).

Other properties the defendants allegedly acquired with funds stolen from the Kogi state treasury, included Block D Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N170 million), Hotel Apartment Community: Burj Khalifa, Dubai (Five Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Eight Dirhams), Block 18, Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N60 million), and No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N310.4 million).

Likewise, the defendants were accused of transferring $570,330 and $556,265 to TD Bank, USA, and possessing unlawfully obtained property, including N677.8 million from Bespoque Business Solution Limited.

The court had on December 10, 2024, remanded the former governor in Kuje prison, though it granted bail to his co-defendants.

He was later admitted to bail in the sum of N500m with three sureties in like sum.