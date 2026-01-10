Working from home fueling rise in secret drinking — Survey

By Sola Ogundipe

Working from home is fueling a rise in hidden drinking, new research has unveiled. The trend, examined by a leading private mental health and addiction service provider “The Priory”, has enabled more than a quarter of people to drink more alcohol.

The new research suggests that the shift away from traditional workspaces has triggered a rise in hidden drinking with the lack of face-to-face supervision allowing alcohol habits to spiral behind closed doors.

Data from The Priory reveals that more than 25 percent of remote workers admit to drinking more since ditching the commute. The trend is most aggressive among high earners, with up to 43 percent of those earning over £100,000 reporting increased consumption while working from home.

In the view of Psychotherapist Debbie Longsdale, Director of Therapy Services at The Priory, the autonomy of remote work is being exploited to mask dependency.

She notes that with less expectation of being present in person, employees now have the freedom to manage their virtual meetings and schedules around their drinking.

“With less expectation of being present in person, employees have the freedom to manage their day, work calls and virtual meetings around their schedule – and, as we’re seeing in our addiction therapy programmes, that can also be around their drinking.

”As we look to the New Year, we’d encourage everyone to think carefully about any changes in drinking habits over time and resolve to break unhealthy habits before they become an addiction.”

However, experts warn that the trend could result in a “binge or bust” approach to drinking, rather than a sustainable reduction in alcohol consumption.

Whilst many report feeling better for it – from improved sleep to better mental health – for most, it will not translate into a wider change, experts warn.

Julian Braithwaite, CEO of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, said: “If you want to change your relationship with alcohol longer–term, a single month of abstinence is not necessarily the answer.

“Rather than a binge–or–bust approach, we encourage moderate, sustainable habits that let adults enjoy the social benefits of drinking while managing health risks sensibly.”

The geography of the crisis is equally telling; one in three residents in London, the UK’s hub for high-salary remote roles, admitted to upping their intake.

This “secret” habit is not going unnoticed by others, as one in six people now suspect a loved one has increased their drinking since the pandemic necessitated the shift to home working.

Despite a broader national trend of younger generations drinking less, this specific demographic is putting unprecedented pressure on the healthcare system. The Priory has seen a 33 percent increase in requests for alcohol treatment services since 2020.

While a maximum of 14 units of alcohol is recommended per week, roughly equivalent to six pints of beer or six medium glasses of wine, one in four adults continue to exceed this limit.

As millions embark on “Dry January,” experts warn that a month of abstinence may act as a mere sticking plaster for a deeper wound. Julian Braithwaite, CEO of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, cautions against a “binge or bust” mentality, suggesting that a single month of abstinence is not necessarily the answer for those seeking a long-term change. Instead, health officials are advocating for moderate, sustainable habits and urging remote workers to take a cold look at their behaviour before these new routines solidify into permanent addiction.

Concerningly, the study found that 17 per cent of people sought help for addiction in the past three years, whilst 26 per cent worry about a loved one’s drinking habits.

One in six people speculate that someone close to them has increased their drinking since they began working from home, as necessitated by the pandemic.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the uptick in drinking is more prevalent in major cities that are home to the highest earners – with one in three surveyed in London admitting to increasing their consumption.

Of those earning in excess of £100,000 a year, 43 per cent of those working from home admitted to drinking more than when they went into the office.

Although latest figures suggest Britons are drinking less alcohol than in decades gone by, as a result of inflation, health concerns and an ageing population, alcohol abuse continues to put an unprecedented strain on health services.

More adults are now receiving support from drug and alcohol treatment services than at any time in over a decade. However, people who live in major cities and earn the most are fuelling the rise in secret drinking.

In 2023/24 alone more than 30,000 adults in England were receiving help, the highest number on record since 2009.