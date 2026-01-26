‘Women need to live alone before marriage’– Actress Teniola Aladese

Nollywood actress Teniola Aladese says she believes women should live alone and independently before getting married, rather than the conventional way of leaving their parents’ house for their husband’s house.

The actress made the remarks in a recent episode of That’s What She Said vodcast, noting that women are better prepared for marriage when they live independently before getting married.

Teniola said, “A lot of women just go from their family’s houses to their husband’s house. But they don’t particularly know what they like, they don’t know what kind of trait their husband-to-be has. So they are shocked when they enter into the home and they see some mannerisms that they haven’t experienced before.

“But I feel like when you live alone before getting married, you get to know yourself, you get to know what you like, you get to know the nonsense you would take and the nonsense you would not take.”

“But when you just enter into marriage without any experience of living on your own, that is when everything starts shocking you and regrets creep in,” she added.