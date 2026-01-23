Wizkid, Asake release joint EP, ‘Real Vol. 1’

Afrobeats singers Wizkid and Asake have released their highly anticipated joint EP, Real Vol. 1, featuring four tracks; Turbulence, Jogodo, Iskolodo, and Alaye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo revealed the EP on Instagram, sharing a promotional video with the caption, “Real EP Vol. 1 ti jade bayi”.

The EP follows the success of their lead single, “Jogodo,” which dropped on Jan. 16 and garnered massive streaming numbers.

The initial release of Jogodo had shattered streaming records on Spotify Nigeria.

The track pulled 1.388 million streams on its first day, the highest single-day total for any duo or collaborative release on Spotify Nigeria.

Jogodo debuted at No. 1 on Spotify Nigeria and reached No. 82 on the global chart.

This collaboration marks another milestone in their musical partnership, which has produced hits like MMS and Bad Girl.

Both artists have had impressive individual runs in 2025, with Wizkid’s Morayo being the most-streamed album on Apple Music Nigeria, and Asake’s “Why Love” topping the charts as the most-streamed song.

Vanguard News