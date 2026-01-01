Wike in new year message pledges peaceful 2027 campaign atmosphere in FCT

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has assured residents that the FCT Administration will guarantee a peaceful, free and fair political atmosphere as Nigeria heads into the 2027 general elections, stressing that the nation’s capital will remain a safe and orderly venue for all campaign activities.

Wike made the commitment on Thursday in Abuja in his 2026 New Year message to residents of the territory, which he personally signed.

He assured political actors that the administration is fully prepared for the heightened activity ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Being the Centre of Government, the Federal Capital Territory would witness a beehive of activities. Be assured that the FCT Administration will continue to provide an environment conducive for the orderly hosting of all political events preceding and relating to the general elections,” he said.

In the wide-ranging address, the minister expressed profound appreciation to residents for what he described as “the cooperation of residents and friends of the FCT in the previous year,” noting that the administration achieved “great strides, massive developments and overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles, all thanks to your cooperation.”

While wishing residents a prosperous 2026, Wike said the new year provides an opportunity to consolidate on gains recorded so far.

He said; “It is my earnest hope that this year, our Administration will receive more support from residents that will galvanize our plans and projections for the FCT into tangible developments, projects, and facilities that will greatly enhance the quality of life for all residents regardless of their social status.”

He highlighted a series of ongoing and upcoming projects across key sectors, saying the administration has “laid the groundwork for projects and programmes that will trigger positive developments in critical sectors of society, such as education, health, the judiciary, transportation, agriculture, and security.”

He added that residents should expect the commissioning of “rehabilitated schools, roads, bridges, health facilities, transportation hubs, facilities for the judiciary, security infrastructure, and programmes that will impact FCT residents positively.”

The minister also emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that it has brought “unprecedented development across the territory; from the Abuja Municipal to far-flung areas such as Abaji, Kuje and Kwali.”

Wike described 2026 as a milestone year for the nation’s capital, saying the 50th anniversary of the creation of the FCT is “a testament to the vision of our founding fathers, and to the resilience of Nigerians who have continuously demonstrated the resolve to coexist in peace and unity these past 50 years.”

The minister urged residents to participate actively and responsibly in the forthcoming Area Council elections, stating: “Eligible voters are expected to exercise their rights to choose their leaders at the local government level. I urge you all to use your votes wisely.” He added that the FCT Administration is committed to ensuring the polls are conducted “in a free and fair atmosphere devoid of violence and illegalities.”

Wike urged residents to approach the year with renewed optimism, saying: “Let us do so with dogged determination, unshaken faith, and the unity of purpose that never fails to deliver the desired peace, prosperity, and progress that the FCT truly craves.”