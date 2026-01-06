Wike declares total support for Tinubu as Rivers power struggle deepens

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu, declaring that his political base in Rivers State remains firmly aligned with the President.

Wike made the declaration on Tuesday in a post on X while outlining his ongoing tour of local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers State. He said that following visits to Oyigbo and Ogu-Bolo LGAs, he was scheduled to continue his consultations in Akuku-Toru and Degema LGAs.

“Yesterday, we were in Oyigbo and Ogu-Bolo LGAs. Today, we will be in Akuku-Toru and Degema LGAs,” Wike wrote.

“Here, it is local politics, and our support for Mr President is total.”

The statement comes amid escalating tensions between Wike and the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, over control and influence in Rivers State politics.

On Monday, Basiru publicly challenged Wike to resign his ministerial position and concentrate on what he described as the FCT minister’s “obsession” with Rivers politics. Basiru’s remarks followed a stern warning by Wike, who cautioned the APC scribe to stay out of Rivers affairs, threatening that his “hands will burn” if he continued to interfere.

The dispute has further exposed divisions within the APC over Rivers State, particularly regarding the ongoing political rift between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Last week, the APC’s South-South National Vice-Chairman, Victor Giadom, openly backed Wike, describing him as indispensable to the party’s electoral success in Rivers State.

“To the so-called governor of Rivers State, to win anything in this state, you must go through Wike,” Giadom said.

Giadom’s comments drew a sharp rebuke from Basiru, who warned party leaders against disparaging Governor Fubara or undermining the authority of elected governors.

“I find it unfortunate that a member of the NWC, who is the vice-chairman of the South-South zone of the APC, was referring to a governor in our party as a ‘so-called governor of Rivers State’,” Basiru said.

“No matter one’s allegiance, such language is unbecoming of someone holding such a sensitive position.”

Wike, however, viewed Basiru’s defence of Giadom’s remarks as undue interference in Rivers politics and responded with a strongly worded warning.

“Carrying your hands to Rivers State, if they burn, don’t say I burnt it. I can challenge anybody; this state is a no-go area, whether you like it or not. Don’t dare. Stop making unnecessary comments,” Wike said.

The FCT minister’s deepening opposition to Governor Fubara has placed him at odds with some APC figures, especially following Fubara’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in December.

Wike has also dismissed recent commendations of Governor Fubara by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who reportedly said President Tinubu was satisfied with the governor’s performance.

Following Fubara’s defection, Wike began openly campaigning against the governor’s re-election, accusing him of reneging on a political agreement they allegedly reached before President Tinubu lifted the emergency rule earlier imposed on Rivers State.

As political manoeuvring intensifies, Rivers State remains a flashpoint within the APC, with Wike’s influence, party loyalty, and control of grassroots structures continuing to shape the unfolding power struggle.