Wike alleges Fubara cancelled administration’s 10,000 jobs for Rivers youths

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, has alleged that his successor, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, upon resumption of office cancelled an employment process by his (Wike’s) administration which engaged 10,000 youths of the state.

Wike regretted that Fubara was priding with projects he (Wike) started in Ahoada and Emohua areas, describing Fubara as ‘a bad child.’

This was as the Leader of the Renewed Hope Family in Ahoada and Chairman of South South Development Commission, SSDC, Rt Hon Chibudom Nwuche, said Fubara was elected as governor based on instruction, the same way the state voted Bola Tinubu as president, adding that Ahoada would continue to support Tinubu.

The FCT Minister spoke on Wednesday at Ahoada main Town, during the Renewed Hope Family Thank you visit to Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Speaking, Wike claimed that his administration had employed 10,000 youths of the state into different sectors of the state’s economy, but regretted that Fubara, his successor, sacked the beneficiaries.

He lambasted Fubara for claiming the construction of Ahoada-Omoku and Emohua-Kalabari Road, which he said he had made 70% payment before handing over, describing Fubara as a bad child.

Wike said: “When I decided to dualise this Ahoada road, people thought it was impossible. But by the grace of God, today, Ahoada East, Ahoada Town, is coming back to be a city it is supposed to be. When I was about leaving office, I finished the phase one of this dualisation.

“Then I flagged off the phase two, that would end up in Omoku. The job was given the same day with the one of Emohua to the Kalabari area.

“I gave it to Julius Berger and we signed an agreement for Julius Berger to collect N4 billion every month from our IGR. The total amount of that road, and the one of Emohua to the Kalabari area, was about N80 something billion. So I said, if they collect four billion every month, that would give them 48 billion. That in two years time, they would have completed.

“Today, I hear people are making noise. They even forgot who laid the foundation. On that road, I gave it to Setrako. I paid about 70%. I remember that day, they gave me 100 plot of land. I said, thank you, I don’t need land there. What is continuity?

“I employed Rivers State youths, 10,000. The person we handed over power to, instead of allowing the 10,000 youths, he cancelled that job. 10,000 youths. A bad child is a bad child.”

The FCT minister noted that when he (Wike) was the governor that Rivers was the envy of other states of the federation, bemoaning that Fubara failed to continue with his legacies.

He said: “I handed over, see where I stopped. Please, make sure you continue with this programme that will make our state one of the respected states in this country.

When I was here, you know, Nigeria used to respect us. I don’t know what it is today, you will tell me. I didn’t make mistakes, we never made mistakes.”

However, in his remarks, Nwuche thanked Wike for the numerous projects he has attracted to Ahoada and commended him for the sacrifice he made on the instructions to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu and elect the Rivers State Governor.

Nwuche, an erstwhile Speaker of the House of Representatives, promised that the people would maintain their loyalty for the FCT minister, noting that no governor has ever shown commitment to the development of Ahoada.

He said politics is local, urging those interfering in Rivers politics to steer clear, but to concentrate in delivering Bola Tinubu in their respective states.

He said: “Therefore, wherever you go, we shall go there. And may I offer some advice to some interlopers. Politics is local. Go to your states and show your strength. Leave Rivers State alone. Rivers State has its own peculiar politics which we all understand.

“We are a political family. When a leader chooses one of us, we expect that the person should show gratitude and work with all the team. When you divide a team, that is not how to show gratitude.”

“So please, those who are interfering, mind your business. Go and show your strength in your various states. Go and win your state for the president, if you can.”