Wife of Ogun’s first civilian gov Lucia Onabanjo is dead

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The wife of the first civilian governor of Ogun State, Madam Lucia Onabanjo, has died.

Madam Onabanjo’s death was announced by her daughter, Ms Olubukunola Onabanjo, on Tuesday.

According to Ms Onabanjo, the matriarch of the Onabanjo dynasty died at the age of 100.

She said in a statement: “The family of Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, former Governor of Ogun State, announces with deep sorrow, yet with gratitude to Almighty God, the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“Chief (Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo (1925–2026) was called to glory on Monday, January 11.

“We thank God for her long and fulfilled life, and for the enduring legacy of love, strength and faith she leaves behind.”

Madam Onabanjo was born in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. At about the age of ten, she left Ijebu-Ode for Lagos, where she received her education. She later trained at a Teachers’ Training College in Yaba, Lagos, and chose teaching as her profession.

Her marriage to the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo produced four children—two sons and two daughters—although their first daughter predeceased them.

Madam Onabanjo served as a teacher for 22 years before retiring, a decision she regarded as a meaningful choice because it enabled her to balance her professional and family life.

In her own words, she felt content with her life: she lived simply, ate traditional staple foods and maintained a modest domestic environment despite her husband’s high political profile.

She emphasised the importance of proper home training for children, the need for parents to be present and intentional in their upbringing, and was critical of modern trends in which children appear to exert undue influence over their parents.

Mrs Onabanjo was the Iya Ijo of St. Sebastian Catholic Cathedral, Ijebu-Ode, her parish church.

At her 100th birthday celebration in October 2025, President Bola Tinubu described her as “a reflection of grace, wisdom, and enduring service,” commending her lifelong devotion, resilience and moral strength.