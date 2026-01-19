Why we’re shelving planned protest against INEC – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it cancelled its planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avoid it being hijacked by hoodlums and political rivals to instigate disorder.

Recall that the party on Jan. 10 announced that it would be holding a peaceful protest in Abuja on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to press home its agitation for INEC to upload the authentic executives of the party, led by Dr Agbo Major.

In a statement signed by its Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, the NNPP said that in spite of its determination to get INEC to comply with Court orders regarding the authentic leadership of the party, it realised that it should not be at the detriment of Nigeria.

“We are law-abiding citizens and our quest for justice will always respect the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We are pained by the refusal of INEC to do what is right but we still believe in towing the rightful lane in achieving it.

“As law-abiding citizens of Nigeria, we have no alternative than to put off the protest for the peace of our country. It shall be the duty of every Nigerian to support the present administration to achieve desired peace of the society.”

The party urged its members to remain calm, assuring them that their grievances would soon be resolved.

It lamented that INEC had continued to disregard court orders directing it to recognise the Major-led authentic leadership of the party.

“It is already in public space that the Abia High Court and the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, directed INEC to stop dealing with the Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso-led group, pending outcome of the ongoing judicial review.

The consequences of disobedience to court orders may be slow but it will surely come to pass.

“The issue is not about leadership crisis but termination of Memorandum of Understanding between the NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement.

“We approached the FCT high court for a review as INEC was unduly delaying the process of updating its records to reflect judgments of the courts.

“We hope that these issues will be resolved soon and that justice shall prevail.” (NAN)