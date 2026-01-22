Why we suspended Awujale selection process — Ogun govt

…Security beefed up at Awujale palace

…DSS summons nominees for profiling

…We won’t tolerate imposition — Kingmakers

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — CITING rising tensions, petitions and security concerns, the Ogun State government, yesterday, ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing selection process for the new Awujale of Ijebuland.

This came as the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council has cancelled a planned meet-and-greet with Awujale nominees earlier scheduled to hold at the Awujale Palace, directing the nominees to report to the Department of State Services, DSS, office in Ijebu-Ode.

The late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, reigned for an unprecedented 65 years.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, said the importance of the stool and the legacy of the immediate past monarch have placed the current selection process under intense public scrutiny.

The development is expected to temporarily stall the succession to the Awujale throne, as stakeholders await further guidance from the state government.

Hamzat stated that the state government had received “several petitions, reports from security agencies and other key stakeholders” in relation to the ongoing selection process, prompting the need for urgent intervention.

He further explained that the decision was taken in line with the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the state government to intervene where necessary.

He added that the state chose to act proactively to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Hamzat said: “The Awujale stool is foremost in Yoruba land generally and in Ogun State particularly.

“To maintain public order, protect the integrity of the process, and maintain the veneration of the stool, it has become imperative to halt the selection process for the stool at this time.

“The government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so.

“Given the reports at its disposal, the government has elected to act proactively without further delay in the interest of peace, order and good government by halting the process in its entirety.

“The Fusengbuwa Ruling House, in particular, should be advised to await further directives regarding the selection process.”

Security beefed up at Awujale palace

Vanguard Correspondent, currently in Ijebu-Ode, observed a security beef-up at the Awujale palace, where security operatives, including police, NSCDC, and Amotekun Corps, were stationed.

Recall that the Fusengbuwa ruling house, on Monday, 12, 2026, held the nomination meeting for the exalted throne of Awujale, in which a total of 94 princes and one princess signified interest in occupying the throne.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Fusengbuwa Ruling House on January 19, 2026, handed over ghana-must-go bags containing credentials of all the princes and princess contesting for the throne of Awujale to the kingmakers, led by the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Sonny Kuku, for the selection process to commence.

DSS summons Awujale nominees

Meanwhile, the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council has cancelled a planned meet-and-greet with Awujale nominees earlier scheduled to hold at the Awujale Palace, directing the nominees to report to the Department of State Services, DSS, office in Ijebu-Ode.

The development was conveyed in a letter dated January 20, 2026, and addressed to the Olori ebi of Fusengbuwa, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi; his deputy, Otunba Dokun Ajidagba; and Chief Prof. Fassy Yusuf.

The letter reads in part: “We write to formally inform you that the meet-and-greet earlier scheduled for this morning (yesterday) at the Aafin Awujale has been cancelled.

“Accordingly, the Awujale nominees are, hereby, directed to report to the DSS office located at State Security Service, SSS, along NTA Road, beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode at 11:00 a.m. prompt.”

The letter was signed by the Secretary of the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council, Ayotunde Ola Odulaja, who urged all nominees to comply strictly with the directive.

Why we summoned nominees — DSS

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter clarified that about 96 candidates, reportedly required by the Fusengbuwa family, were initially expected to participate in the screening process by the Kingmakers at the palace.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The individuals were expected to participate in the process and were present at the palace for screening by the Kingmakers. This must be clearly understood.”

The source further stressed that the DSS did not halt the exercise, saying: “It is important to clarify that the exercise was not placed on hold by the DSS or any security agency. Rather, the State government, through an official circular already in the public domain, directed that the exercise be suspended.”

According to the clarification, the nominees were initially scheduled to visit the DSS for profiling as part of standard security vetting.

“Before the postponement of the palace screening, the nominees were expected to visit the DSS office for profiling. This profiling is a prerequisite for comprehensive vetting and involves filling forms to obtain information necessary to vet all communities involved,” the source said.

“Consequently, higher authorities within the DSS directed that the profiling exercise be suspended as well. This explains why some nominees were seen around without the exercise proceeding.

“The DSS should not be associated with any false narrative. The suspension was a government decision, not an action initiated by the DSS.

“There is no intention to gag the press or restrict lawful reporting. Our only concern is accuracy and the avoidance of misinformation”, the source added.

We won’t tolerate imposition— Kingmakers

The Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Council and Head of Kingmakers, Sonny Kuku, yesterday, disclosed that the kingmakers are in touch with the state government to resolve the reasons behind the suspension of the selection of the new Awujale of Ijebuland.

Speaking with journalists in the presence of other kingmakers in Ijebu-Ode, Kuku said: “The kingmakers have already started work, and once we do, everything takes place within that enclave. We are being very careful not to say or do anything that could bias the process.

“At the moment, we do not know why the process was halted, but we are in touch with the government to understand the situation. We will do our best to ensure that the process resumes because critical stakeholders are waiting.”

Addressing rumours of alleged government interference, the head of the kingmakers dismissed such claims, stating that the government does not participate in the deliberations of the council.

He said: “In situations like this, rumours are inevitable. The government does not sit with the kingmakers, and we do not work with them directly during our deliberations. If there is any attempt at imposition, we will not tolerate it and we will inform the public. As of now, nothing of that sort has happened.

“The palace is a symbol of the people. The barricade simply indicates that the process is in abeyance. There is no physical or emotional conflict.”

We hope it will be reopened very soon to avoid unnecessary anxiety among the people.”

On claims by the state government that it received numerous petitions from stakeholders and security agencies, the kingmakers said: “If such petitions exist, they should be passed on to us. We have not received any. That is why we are consulting with the government, and once discussions are concluded, we will make a statement. There is nothing to worry about.”

Kuku further stressed that the kingmakers are fully aware of the historical significance of their task.

“Our decisions can affect the lives of the people for centuries to come. That is why we are extremely careful. We will ensure peace and that the best person emerges as the next Awujale,” he said.

On allegations that the kingmakers had been compromised or were favouring a particular candidate, he said: “We have not slept for five days. We are reviewing about 95 applications and over 1,200 documents with meticulous attention. If we were biased, we would not be putting ourselves through sleepless nights scrutinising these documents.”