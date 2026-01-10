Why advocacy for visaless Africa is increasing

Africa map.

By Vera Anyagafu

The vision of a visaless African continent is no longer a distant paradise, but a movement gaining traction. For generations, Africans have endured the painful paradox of being confined by borders, both the artificial boundaries carved into their own continent and the restrictive barriers erected outside it, that limit their freedom, stifle opportunities, and contradict the vast potential of their shared heritage.

Yet today, there is a growing momentum to rewrite this narrative, from the African Continental Free Trade Area ( AfCFTA)’s promise of economic integration to grassroots movements advocating for freer movement, Africans are pushing to break down these barriers.

From vision to value

In a conversation with Vanguard Consular Hub in York, UK, Vincent Miemefaseh Alfred, a Nigerian holding a Master’s in HRM and a PhD in Humanistic Management Principles in Tourism Sustainability (Social Justice Framework) warned that, “The clock ticks.” Alfred pointed out that despite decades of African leaders advocating for unity, integration, and shared prosperity, millions of Africans still travel to Europe or North America than crossing intra-African borders.

“As momentum grows to achieve visa-free travel by 2026, the focus shifts from whether Africa should unite, to how fast it can translate policy into reality. Encouragingly, continental institutions are driving this agenda forward.

At recent African Union (AU) engagements, the AU Commission and the African Development Bank (AfDB) jointly urged governments to dismantle restrictive visa regimes, stressing that mobility is central to Africa’s development. As one AU official bluntly put it, ‘We cannot talk about a united Africa if Africans themselves cannot move freely within their own continent’, he declared.

For Alfred, the statement reflects a growing consensus; integration cannot stand if people are trapped behind borders.

The Protocol on free movement of persons agenda

Discussing the African Union (AU)’s Agenda 2063, he stressed that the policy blueprint is already established, pointing out that the AU Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Agenda 2063, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) all stress that the free movement of people is as critical as that of goods and capital. “High-level AU strategic dialogues have repeatedly affirmed that ‘free movement of people across the continent is fundamental to Africa’s economic integration’. What remains is political courage and coordinated implementation”, he added.

Intra-African migration gains

While regional examples prove success is achievable, ECOWAS has long enabled visa-free movement in West Africa, boosting trade, labor mobility, and cultural ties, Alfred underscored, noting that countries like Benin, Rwanda, Seychelles and The Gambia have similarly embraced open visa policies, showing that inclusivity does not mean vulnerability. “Scaling these models across other regions would build trust and momentum towards a continental system.

The economic case for visa-free travel is compelling. According to AU-linked estimates, increased intra-African migration could boost each country’s GDP by about 1 per cent. While this may sound modest, across 54 countries the cumulative impact would be transformative. Easier movement would expand intra-African trade, stimulate tourism, reduce business costs, and allow skills to flow to where they are most needed. Small and medium-sized enterprises would gain access to wider markets, while young Africans could pursue opportunities across borders rather than risking dangerous irregular migration routes”, he added.

Moreover, he pointed out that African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Africa Visa Openness Index supports this view, suggesting that freer movement of people could boost the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), bringing Africa closer to a future where goods, services, capital, and people flow seamlessly.

Moment of shared identity

Alfred further affirmed, that visa-free travel is not a stand-alone reform but a catalyst for Africa’s broader economic transformation. “Beyond economics, the symbolic value is profound. Visa-free travel would strengthen a shared African identity, deepen people-to-people ties, and enhance Africa’s collective bargaining power globally. It would also send a strong message that Africa is ready to define its own narrative, one based on cooperation rather than fragmentation.

“With 2026 here, the clock is ticking, the path is clear, ratify existing protocols, harmonise border systems, invest in security cooperation, and prioritise continental interests over narrow national fears. Visa-free Africa is achievable. The real question is whether leaders will match Africa’s long-stated vision with decisive action”, he posited.

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