What makes you better than Atiku?  —  Momodu tackles Baba-Ahmed again

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has again taken a swipe at Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, following Baba-Ahmed’s criticism of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s continued interest in contesting the presidency in 2027.

Baba-Ahmed had earlier questioned Atiku’s repeated presidential bids, arguing that Nigeria needed a new generation of leaders.

Reflecting on Atiku’s long-standing ambition, he said the former vice-president had been seeking the presidency since his youth service days.

“When I was doing my NYSC, Baba Atiku was an aspirant, and in 2018, we contested the primaries together. In 2023, we contested again, with me as a vice-presidential candidate elsewhere, when his vice president had left him. And, for God’s sake, in 2027 again,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He added that Nigeria required “a whole new generation” of leaders capable of addressing the country’s challenges, lamenting what he described as a political system dominated by godfathers and broken promises.

Reacting in a post on his verified X account, Momodu pushed back strongly, questioning Baba-Ahmed’s line of argument and defending Atiku’s credentials.

“Does being old mean you’re no longer good and visionary? Does age disqualify anyone from personal aspirations?” Momodu asked.

He further queried whether Atiku had ever stopped Baba-Ahmed or Peter Obi from contesting previous elections.

“What makes you better than ATIKU ABUBAKAR who owns the American University just like you own Baze University, and was Vice President of Nigeria?” Momodu wrote.

Questions for DATTI AHMED…



1. Does being old mean you're no longer good and visionary

2. Does age disqualify anyone from personal aspirations

3. Did ATIKU ABUBAKAR stop you and PETER OBI from contesting the last Presidential election

4. What makes you better than ATIKU… pic.twitter.com/F6TaV37JWk January 9, 2026

He also challenged the notion that younger politicians were entitled to automatic support, asking: “Can a man donate his personal dreams to you just because you’re younger?”

Momodu argued that Atiku’s political experience and nationwide structure could not be dismissed, noting that the former vice-president comes from regions with large voting populations and has built political structures over decades.

“If you admit that ATIKU is more formidable and comes from the regions where the votes are more voluminous… why can’t you appreciate, and imbibe, and support, his doggedness?” he added.

The exchange follows Momodu’s earlier criticism of Baba-Ahmed for describing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a party of disgruntled politicians.

Speaking on Channels Television, Momodu had described Baba-Ahmed as “an aggrieved person,” likening his posture to that of “a jilted lover.”

“He ran with Peter Obi the last time; he would expect to run again, but they should not turn themselves into serial contestants,” Momodu said.

Vanguard News