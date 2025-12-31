What govt should aspire to achieve in 2026

Nigerians have endured a nation where little works-a grinding reality far beyond mere frustration. As 2025 fades, our collective demand should ring clear: transformation must begin from today.

First, the barbaric slaughter by terrorists must end. Over 5,000 Nigerians fell to Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other insurgents in 2024 alone, with more than 20,000 killed since 2011, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Nigeria Security Tracker. No family should bury another child or parent killed by terrorists in 2026.

Second, the scourge of mass abductions for ransom demands an immediate halt. SBM Intelligence reports over 3,500 kidnappings in 2024, netting bandits more than N1.2 billion-funds that fuel further terror. Nigerians refuse to fund our own captivity any longer.

Third, the endless blackouts from a crumbling grid must cease. The national electricity supply collapsed fully eight times in 2024, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, leaving 85 million citizens, those too poor for solar panels or petrol generators, in darkness, with businesses hemorrhaging N7.9 trillion annually from power deficits, according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Fourth, avoidable deaths from deficient healthcare and infrastructure will not claim more lives. The World Health Organisation notes that Nigeria loses 80,000 mothers yearly to pregnancy complications amid failing facilities, while pothole-riddled roads and collapsing bridges killed over 5,000 in accidents in 2023 alone; police brutality added hundreds more. Basic roads, hospitals, and accountability are non-negotiable.

Governments at all levels bear the sacred duty to secure lives, property, and infrastructure. Leaders who have failed must pack their bags before 2026 dawns. No excuses.

This year primes us for the 2027 elections-a reckoning. The 2023 polls, marred by electoral fraud with over 1,000 reported irregularities including result manipulations and voter suppression (according to Yiaga Africa and EU observers), must not repeat itself. The era of rigging via complicit electoral umpires, the judiciary, and security agencies must not be taken into 2026, not to speak of 2027; it should be gone with 2025. Clueless politicians should stay home.

Luckily, the tail end of 2025 had ignited a genuine war on terror; we must sustain that fire relentlessly.

As happy as majority of Nigerians evidently are with Donald Trump and the United States for the December 25, 2025 airstrikes against terrorists in Nigeria, Nigerians should not leave the fight to Trump or America. We must learn to take our destiny into our own hands. We must move from from being passive victims to being active architects of change. Enough is enough!

Happy New Year!